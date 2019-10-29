Sanders Voices Irritation Over ETSU’s Close Losses

The Bucs look for their first conference victory on Saturday, taking on The Citadel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU football team remained winless in the conference after falling to Samford 24-17 on Saturday, which gives them a 0-5 mark in the SoCon.

The Bucs record doesn’t depict how well this team has fought this season with four of their defeats being decided by one score. In Saturday’s loss to the Dogs, the Bucs earned 319 total yards, but were held to just 93 yards on the ground.

“I don’t want to say frustrating, but it’s been so difficult to deal with this year because I’m a detailed guy, so it’s the little things that drive me crazy and if you don’t take care of the little things, they become big things and it’s one bad step here, one bad fit on defense here, so it’s those little things that’s whats adding up,” head coach Randy Sanders said.

Currently Sanders and his crew feature the third-best defense in the league, holding opponents to 24.6 points per game, but have the conferences worst offense that averages 16.2 points per game.

Sanders said that its a different mentality when you try to keep the winning streak going rather than snapping a losing skid.

“When you’re winning you try to do the same things, but when you lose it’s hard not to beat yourself up over things,” Sanders said. “When you’re winning you’re always trying to improve, when you’re losing you’re trying to improve, but you can’t beat yourself up.”

Sanders knows his team can’t give up knowing they’ve been close all year long.

“You’ve got to keep believing, keep going, keep trusting the process and believe good things will happen and our goal right now is to go on a four-game winning streak and finish this thing out right.”

ETSU hosts The Citadel this weekend for homecoming with the game kicking off at 3:30 p.m.