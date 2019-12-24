Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign surpasses $160,000 goal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Salvation Army surpassed its goal for the annual red kettle campaign fundraiser this year by almost $15,000.

According to the local corps’ commander Lt. Antwann Yocum, said that the campaign surpassed its $160,000 goal to bring in more than $174,000.

ETSU student Alex McMurray trades a bell for a euphonium and plays Christmas carols outside of The Mall at Johnson City on Christmas Eve.

Yocum said he believes the inaugural Red Kettle Match Fridays campaign helped boost the fundraiser this year. When he and his wife, Lt. Bethany Yocum, took the reins in Johnson City this summer, he said they noticed last year’s numbers missed the mark by about $30,000.

“There was a lot of priority to make sure we at least hit our goal for this year so we could find our way forward without having to worry about dealing with shortfall,” he said.

With Mitch Cox Companies, Ballad Health and Blackburn Childers and Steagall on board as sponsors, Yocum said the first year of the Red Kettle Match was a success.

He added that this year was a step forward in technology – each red kettle came equipped with a QR code, he said, that donors could scan and donate through Apple Pay or Google Pay.

“We have some increase in giving through that, however for such a new concept for those who see our iconic kettles out at the stores, we think over the coming years, it’ll pick up even more,” he said.

Bellringers work one last shift on Christmas Eve.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser. Yocum said its earnings help fund programs throughout the year including the emergency shelter, the transitional veterans program, utilities, mortgage assistance and keeping the food pantry stocked.

“We’re really just so pleased with how well the community has supported our efforts to raise funds to support our services year-round,” Yocum said.



“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the community in Johnson City and the Lord has really blessed us and we’re just so thankful.”