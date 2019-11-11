1  of  17
Closings & Delays
Avery County, NC Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Castlewood Christian Academy Cocke County, TN Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Madison County, NC Schools Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain Empire Community College Norton, VA City Schools Russell County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools The Learning Center - Castlewood Wise County, VA Schools

Salvation Army providing shelter through ‘White Flag’ program

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With arctic blasts of air moving in Monday night, temperatures are expected to plunge over the next few days.

The Salvation of Army of Johnson City is reminding people about its ‘White Flag’ program.

At any point when the weather is forecasted to be below 35 degrees, the Salvation Army opens its shelter for anyone to come in.

“Once it gets chilly out, it’s very hard to stay warm and without any kind of shelter or barrier to keep you from the wind and the low temperatures,” said Lt. Antwann Yocum. “We provide a warm place, a warm meal, a place for folks to shower up and of course, we’re going to love them and look after them as well.”

Yocum said the shelter normally sees 30-45 people coming to seek emergency shelter.

When the white flag is out, it could see 65-70 additional people.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens Tuesday night into Wednesday and overnight low temperatures will remain below freezing through the rest of the week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss