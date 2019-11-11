Salvation Army providing shelter through ‘White Flag’ program

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With arctic blasts of air moving in Monday night, temperatures are expected to plunge over the next few days.

The Salvation of Army of Johnson City is reminding people about its ‘White Flag’ program.

At any point when the weather is forecasted to be below 35 degrees, the Salvation Army opens its shelter for anyone to come in.

“Once it gets chilly out, it’s very hard to stay warm and without any kind of shelter or barrier to keep you from the wind and the low temperatures,” said Lt. Antwann Yocum. “We provide a warm place, a warm meal, a place for folks to shower up and of course, we’re going to love them and look after them as well.”

Yocum said the shelter normally sees 30-45 people coming to seek emergency shelter.

When the white flag is out, it could see 65-70 additional people.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens Tuesday night into Wednesday and overnight low temperatures will remain below freezing through the rest of the week.