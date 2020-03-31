‘Safer at Home’ order takes effect in Kingsport as coronavirus case numbers are expected to worsen

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Rain showers weren’t the only thing keeping people off the streets of downtown Kingsport on Tuesday. People not engaging in essential activities have been ordered to stay inside as a ‘safer at home’ order takes effect in Sullivan County.

Dr. Stephen May of the Sullivan County Health Department says if social distancing isn’t followed, the area can expect to see coronavirus cases double every three days.

“This is really kind of the calm before the storm,” said May. “When we look at cities like Nashville, that are now getting cases in the hundreds, we fully anticipate that can happen. We anticipate it to steadily become worse probably over the next two weeks.”

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen is expected to ratify Mayor Pat Shull’s signature on the city’s safer at home order at a special-called meeting on Tuesday night. Shull said he’s been responding to citizen questions on the order.

“For instance, people have said, ‘Do I need a pass to go to work? What if the policemen stop me?’ Well no. We haven’t gotten to that point,” Shull said.

The Kingsport mayor said police will generally assume that people are out doing essential business, but might intervene if they spot congregating groups.

“If the police see something like that, I’d expect them to go up and politely remind people, you could infect each other and not know it for several days,” Shull said.

May believes the public is doing well following social distancing guidelines. He said he hasn’t yet heard of any reports of large group gatherings that violated safety guidelines.

“If we get reports, we’ll try to investigate and educate,” May said.

As sidewalks are empty and ‘closed’ signs cover businesses, Mayor Shull says Kingsport will get through this.

“We’re looking, like President Trump put out, we’re looking for the 30th [of] April to maybe see if we’re on a downslope for the number of cases,” Shull said.

Sullivan County’s safer at home order has been issued on a day-to-day basis. Dr. May said if case numbers begin to drop, the order will be evaluated for possible discontinuation.

