LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A theater that has sat vacant in the heart of Downtown Lebanon, Va. for years is being revitalized.

Officials are hoping to revitalize the Russell Theater along with several other places located in the downtown area.

“We’re looking forward to getting that back up and hopefully, we’ll be able to have some movies in there, some shows, some concerts, all of the above,” said Drew Shortt, Lebanon Town Manager.

The theater was open until the early 1990s and in early 2020 renovations started on the building by removing the marquee from the theater.

Shortt says due to supply chain shortages caused by the pandemic, the renovation process has been slower than what they had hoped for but, he hopes the project will be completed by the end of 2022.