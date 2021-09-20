Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigating explosive device found in residence

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office discovered a homemade explosive device at a residence on Tunnel Road while responding to reports of shots fired, according to a press release.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that Travis Fields of Lebanon had been shot and received non-life-threatening injuries. Fields was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center by Med-Flight.

While continuing to investigate the incident, officers discovered a homemade explosive device in the residence, leading authorities to request help from the Virginia State Police Bomb Disposal Unit.

The press release said that the device was dismantled and removed from the property. Warrants led to the arrest of Ronald Lance Blackwell, 40, of 39 Barton Drive for malicious wounding.

He’s currently held without bond awaiting a hearing at Russell County General District Court.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. No other details were released at this time. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.