Rolling roadblocks to be done August 21-23 on I-26 between Exits 13 and 19

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rolling roadblocks could affect traffic this week on I-26.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, rolling roadblocks will be done Wednesday through Friday on I-26 between Exits 13 and 19.

TDOT says there will be two done each day: one at 10:00 a.m. and the other at 2:00 p.m. They are each expected to last 10-15 minutes each.

The rolling roadblocks will be done in each direction.

The roadblocks are a part of the ongoing I-26 Exit 17 Boones Creek Interchange Project.

Drivers on State Route 354 near Exit 17 should also expect delays during the times of the roadblocks.

