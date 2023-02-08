KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville-based Bush’s Beans has released a teaser trailer for its first-ever Big Game advertisement starring University of Tennessee football legend Peyton Manning, Jay Bush, who is the great-grandson of Bush’s founder, and Duke, the Bush family’s spokesdog. Manning was announced as the company’s newest bean ambassador in December.

“Bush’s is on a mission, with the help of Manning, to show fans the nutrition and versatility benefits of the powerful bean, including being a great source of fiber and a plant-based protein,” a news release announcing the ad teaser states. “Since its introduction in 1994, (Manning) is only the third spokesperson to utter the iconic phrase, ‘roll that beautiful bean footage,’ in a Bush’s TV ad – following in the storied footsteps of Jay and Duke.”

The teaser shows Manning preparing for his role as bean ambassador for the Big Game day commercial while Duke and Jay Bush work with him.

The teaser, which is officially titled, “Beautiful Bean Tryouts” stars Manning, Duke and Jay Bush. The teaser shows Manning sitting in a dark living room watching Bush’s Beans getting stirred on a television, while uttering the famous line, “Roll that beautiful bean footage!” repeatedly. Manning’s tone indicates frustration, and after a heavy sigh from him and a final, wide-armed shout of the line, the lights click on along with a guitar chord.

Manning turns to his right and looks off-camera and it cuts to Jay Bush and Duke sitting in a corner next to a lamp and window.

“I’ve seen enough,” Jay Bush says. “He’s ready.”

Jay Bush then looks at Duke, who declares, “it’s showtime.”

Manning, with his arms still wide, grips his fists with a shake and look of relief as the guitar music plays again before a fullscreen graphic shows a lineup of Bush’s Beans products.

“We believe beans are an important weekly staple,” Stephen Palacios, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Innovation at Bush’s, stated in a release. “Beans are an affordable plant-based protein source that have less impact on water sources compared to animal protein and come in infinitely recyclable cans.”

Bush’s first-ever Big Game ad (a 30-second spot titled, “Go Bigger”) and the teaser (“Beautiful Bean Tryouts“) were both created by Carmichael Lynch in partnership with Omaha Productions. The full commercial will air during the second half of the Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 12 in select markets.

“Working with Jay and Duke was a lot of fun, and it’s great to be working with this fantastic, family-owned company,” said Peyton Manning. “They’ve been bringing me up to speed, and I’m ready to share my newfound bean knowledge with fans for game days.”

Fans can catch the teaser, “Beautiful Bean Tryouts” for the game day commercial online now.

Bush’s Beans was founded in 1908 by A.J. Bush, who started a cannery in Jefferson County, Tenn. Bush’s later moved its headquarters to Knoxville in 1991.