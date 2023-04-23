PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was all about the sheep at Piney Flats State Historic Site’s Woolly Days Festival this weekend.

The yearly event comes each Spring when it’s time for staff and volunteers to shear off the wool from the park’s 20+ sheep and welcome new lambs to the flock.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rocky Mount Historical Association Executive Director Cody Boring said the sheep are a reminder of the way people lived during the colonial times.

“It’s the same sheep they would’ve had in the colonial times,” Boring said. “The sheep here represent clothing. It was something where these people worked so hard every year to cut these sheep once a year and turn that fleece into clothing, and it was a long process.”

At the event, people were able to get up close with sheep, including some of the new lambs. There were also demonstrations of the sheering and washing process of freshly-cut wool.

“We’re actually sheering the sheep and those fleeces,” Boring said. “We use those to turn into different clothing and we actually sell it in our gift shop.”

Boring said the historic site welcomed hundreds of visitors during the weekend.

In addition to the sheep-related activities, Woolly Days also featured live music, food trucks, vendors, crafts and kids activities.

Rocky Mount State Historic Site will host several events this year through the fall. You can check out the next events here.