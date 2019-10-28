Roads reopen in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in time for fall colors

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE/WJHL) – We’ve got some good news to pass along if you’re a fan of fall colors. Many roads that closed this weekend in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are now open.

The park posted photos to their Facebook page and said the recent rain and cooler weather has fall colors popping in high elevations.

Weekend wind and rain did cause many roads to close around the park, but as of Monday morning, Highway 441 between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, North Carolina is back open.

If you’re doing a little weekday traveling, Little River Road from Townsend Wye to the Sugarlands Visitor Center is also open.