KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the threat of snow looms across East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, many road crews are not so much worried about the snow as they are the potential for slick roads.

Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi said temperatures in the teens Saturday night is the department’s main concern.

“The temperatures are supposed to stay very low, so we could have a lot of re-freezing on our roadways going even into Sunday,” Nagi said.

Re-freezing creates the potential for slick spots. Nagi said to stay off the roads, if possible, for your own safety, and so crews have enough space to get roads clear.

Those low temperatures could make treating the roads even more difficult because some treatments do not work below 20 degrees.

In Kingsport, Street Division Manager Greg Willis said Friday’s beautiful weather might make crews’ jobs a bit easier when the snow comes in Saturday morning.

“This time of year, it’s anyone’s guess how it will do,” Willis said. “More than likely from what we’re seeing right now, the road conditions are still warm, so that’s in our favor.”

Willis said Kingsport crews will arrive at 5 Saturday morning to plow snow, then a secondary crew will come in to address any slick spots Saturday night.

He said they did not pre-treat roads because the threat of rain Saturday morning before the snow could wash anything put down off the road.

Sullivan County, Tennessee did not pre-treat, but they will be out once the snow picks up.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews come in around 11/midnight A second crew will come in at 7 tomorrow morning.

TDOT did pretreat interstates and highways on Thursday. Crews for Saturday’s snow will come in around midnight.

“Some of those spots on the roadways where things could get especially slick are those bridges, those overpasses, those on and off-ramps,” Nagi said.

It takes a lot of gas to run several of these trucks all morning, but rising fuel prices will not stop them from getting the job done.

“We try to get the roads clear as quick as possible. It’ll just have to be a higher expense,” Willis said.

Nagi said if you do have to go out, be prepared.

“Make sure you got a full tank of gas, your car is in proper working order, and that you got a charger in your car,” Nagi said.

Willis said any shady area during the day has the potential to be slick at night.

