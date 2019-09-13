Riverview Road repairs could soon be on the way in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A road heavily affected by rain from months ago could soon be getting repairs.

Carter County Road Superintendent Roger Colbaugh says the department will be opening bids at the courthouse on Monday to see who won the bid and the cost of repairing the road, which links the Valley Forge community to East Side.

Flood water caused a portion of the road to collapse near the river.

County Commissioners are expected to vote on the project Monday evening during a full commission meeting.

Colbaugh says there is no time frame on when repairs will happen on the road.

An update on the project is also expected to be made during the meeting.