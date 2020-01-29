Rising illnesses hit local schools, increase student absence

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) As you send your kids out the door for school, local officials are asking you to make sure they are not showing any symptoms of flu or stomach virus.

Illness is causing area schools to see higher numbers of illness-based absences.

Ballad Heath reports at local hospitals they have now treated more than one thousand flu cases in January alone, totaling just over two thousand cases since that start of flu season.

While all of the school absences across the region cannot be directly attributed to the flu, many students are home sick this week:

Hawkins County : some schools saw 20% of students out Tues. Jan. 28; CLOSED Friday for deep cleaning

: some schools saw 20% of students out Tues. Jan. 28; CLOSED Friday for deep cleaning Sullivan County : 9% of students absent Jan. 28 for whole district; Sullivan Central High School saw 113 out sick, 14% of the school

: 9% of students absent Jan. 28 for whole district; Sullivan Central High School saw 113 out sick, 14% of the school Washington County, Tenn. and Johnson City Schools: 7-8% of students out Jan. 28

Sullivan County Director of Schools Dr. David Cox says the system is continuing to monitor illness and they are bringing in additional cleaning staff to help sanitize the schools.

The flu virus continues to affect children at a high rate. It has been reported that more than 50 percent of cases this flu season are in children and young adults under 25.

The Tennessee Dept. of Health is now confirming 8 flu-related pediatric deaths in the state. Though no pediatric deaths have resulted from Virginia’s flu cases, more than 400 people have died in the commonwealth from flu.

As far as protecting kids in the classroom, school officials are asking you to remind children to wash their hands and cover their cough or sneeze. They also ask you keep children home from school if they are sick.