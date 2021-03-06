Rise Against Hunger: Local church bands together to package over 20,000 meals

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Members with First Broad Street Methodist Church congregated to package 20,088 meals in a partnership with Rise Against Hunger on Saturday.

The congregation funded the packages’ ingredients, and the process took over four hours.

The church shipped 93 boxes, and each box will feed an entire family for four to five months.

Ninety-six volunteers lent a helping hand in the effort to battle hunger in both shifts.

The organizer, Phillip Marshall, who is a member of First Broad Street, worked with Blane Maxwell with Rise Against Hunger out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Another church member, Danny Howe, told News Channel 11 that he hopes this inspires other groups and churches to partner with the agency in fighting again hunger.