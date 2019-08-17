Ring reported being valued over $15,000 stolen from hotel room in Boone

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a woman’s ring was stolen from her hotel room in Boone.

According to a release from the High Country Crime Stoppers, officers with the Boone Police Department responded to a reported larceny at the Fairfield Inn on Blowing Rock Rd on July 23.

Photo: High Country Crime Stoppers

The victim told officers that her white gold diamond ring, valued at $15,500, had been stolen from her room.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.