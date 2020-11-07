‘Right now, we have probably the sickest patients we’ve had’, Ballad Health ICU nurse shares daily duties amid pandemic

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, nurses are spread thin.

Ballad Health has made shift adjustments to help with the nurse shortage and guarantee there is staff available.

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun speaks with one nurse about what she faces everyday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a mental and emotional toll on nurses across the Ballad Health system. An intensive care unit nurse explained what it is like to work front and center in the fight against COVID-19.

“Somebody’s got to do it,” ICU nurse Lauren Bonney said. “And you know down here in the COVID unit, these patients stay for quite a long time. They’re here for weeks at a time, and you get to know these patients.”

ICU nurse, Lauren Bonney speaks with Pheben Kassahun via Zoom about her duties.

Holston Valley Medical Center ICU nurse Lauren Bonney is working in the fight against COVID-19. She said nurse shifts vary in the COVID unit, due to the nurse shortage.

“Right now on our unit, there are seven today. It varies because some patients are one-to-one,” Bonney said.

It is a tough task.

“Not only does it take a mental and physical toll on us, but it takes a mental toll on them too. The thought of us being able to go in and spend time with them and let them know that we’re here for them and I think that, that’s really important for these patients,” Bonney said.

Her patients are 30 to as old as 105 years of age.

Bonney said, “Right now, we have probably the sickest patients we’ve had so far. The doctors are trying to keep up with all of the evidence-based research.”

While she works in the COVID unit, Bonney hopes the community understands the importance of wearing a mask in public.

“It’s pretty frustrating, you know, people can’t go to the grocery store for 20 minutes and wear a cloth mask. We have to go into rooms and we have to keep masks on for 12 hours. Especially the N-95s, they dig into your skin,” Bonney said. “We just urge the importance of wearing a mask out in public, if you have to go out in public and stay home as much as you can. I know it can drive you crazy but it really beats coming in here and having to stay in a room by yourself a lot of the time.”

Additionally, COVID can affect even the healthiest of people.

“It’s just a really unpredictable virus. You can be fine one second and can tank the next,” Bonney said.

Ballad Health is looking to add 350 registered nurses to its team to combat the nursing shortage.

Nurses who are eligible can find more information here.