Ridgeview Elementary School students participate in ‘Color-thon Walk’ fundraiser

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ridgeview Elementary School students hit the pavement in the school’s third annual Color-thon Walk.

Bright splashes of colored powder decorated the track and the students.

The walk was held for a good cause.

“A lot of these funds are going to help upgrade some of our other existing playgrounds and then also to upgrade some of our technology needs throughout the school,” said principal Darrell Barnwell.

Physical fitness was not the only reward in the walk. The students also earned prizes for their efforts.