Ridgeview Elementary installs sensory path in school’s hallways to help students with cognitive development

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL)- Ridgeview Elementary School has recently implemented a sensory path for their students with the help of an occupational therapist.

According to Occupational Therapist, Tess Shelton, research has found that “sensory play” can help children with cognitive development.

“I love this idea because even if the weather’s bad they’re able to get some of that extra energy out by jumping, skipping, hopping,” said Shelton.

For some kids sitting in a classroom through an entire school day can seem like an impossible task.

That’s why Ridgeview Elementary School is hoping a new sensory path will help kids focus in the classroom.

“They use it between transitions which really helps kids with transitioning issues. I’ve also seen it used after lunch when they’ve been very over stimulated in a lunch environment where it’s loud,” explains Shelton.

She and the school nurse, Shelly Wilson, have been working together to put the path in the school’s hallway, allowing kids to hop, skip and jump outside of a classroom setting.

“It gives them a break in their regular academic classroom studies. So it just gives them the ability to move which makes them be able to sit in a classroom and do more,” said Wilson.

This hopping around in the hallways at Ridgeview Elementary is actually helping these kids focus in the classroom. Learn more about this sensory path tonight at 5 @WJHL11 and @ABCTriCities. @WCDE_TN pic.twitter.com/ZlUlQz2DY2 — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) February 3, 2020

Special Education Preschool Teacher, Jennifer Fields, says the sensory path also helps her students with balance and coordination.

“Instead of moving while they’re working, they’re able to come here and do this and then go back and concentrate a little bit more on work,” said Ms. Fields.

Principal Darrell Barnwell says he hopes this is something other schools can start to implement within their hallways.

“We would love for other schools to come out and see what we’ve been able to do and really help them, work with them, to be able to put that in their schools as well,” he said.

Nurse Shelly and Occupational Therapist Tess Shelton say even when students aren’t prompted to use the sensory path, they see kids using it voluntarily between classes.

Some may compare the sensory path to an indoor playground for students of all ages and all ability levels.

Several parents and school staff along with the school resource officer wanted this sensory path to be a part of their healthy school team project for the 2019-2020 school year.