Ridgeview and Boone’s Creek Elementary launch supply drive for Nashville tornado victims

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County’s Ridgeview and Boone’s Creek Elementary Schools teamed up to help relieve the Nashville tornado victims.

Boone’s Creek Assistant Principal Aaron Christian reached out to Ridgeview’s principal, Darrell Barnwell, with ideas to launch a supply drive.

News Channel 11 spoke to Christian, who said the two school administrators had the idea separately before joining together to bring it into fruition.

“We teamed up; it was amazing,” Christian said. “A lot of the barriers just fell right out of the way for us, and we had a plan in place by noon.

“We had a local business owner, David Hatlee, offer to donate a tractor-trailer for the schools, and the trailer is going to be parked at Ridgeview starting today through next week.”

Once the tractor-trailer is loaded with supplies, it will travel to Putnam County to deliver the goods.

Those interested in donating are asked to drop off supplies at either Ridgeview Elementary or Boone’s Creek Elementary March 6-12.

Please help us in assisting our neighbors in middle Tennessee who are struggling to recover in Putnam County. Thank you! @WCDE_TN pic.twitter.com/6nmFa5GxyR — Ridgeview Elementary (@ridgeviewraptor) March 5, 2020

Needed items include the following:

Non-perishable food items

Shampoo

Conditioner

Soap

Razors

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Hair brushes

Contact solution

Deodorant

Hand-sanitizer

Feminine products

Diapers

Formula

Baby food

Wipes

Batteries

Flashlights

First-aid items

Work and latex gloves

Boone’s Creek Elementary 7th-grader Addison Dietz noted that the drive is a productive way for the community to lend helping hands to Tennesseans in need.

“I knew that a lot of family and friends that are from Cookeville and Middle Tennessee — I know that they were affected,” Dietz said. “I thought that it was good that people in our community were wanting to do something to help.”