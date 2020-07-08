WATCH: Richmond removing Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue in Libby Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More Confederate monuments in Richmond could be coming down today. Right now crews are arriving at the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue in Libby Hill.

The J.E.B. Stuart statue on Monument Avenue was taken from its pedestal Tuesday and last week the city removed four other monuments. Only one Confederate statue remains on Monument Avenue — General Robert E. Lee. The Lee monument is in the hands of the state.

According to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, five more statues will be coming down by the end of the week.

Crews working to remove Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Statue in Libby Hill on July 8, 2020. (Photo: 8News)

Crews arrive at the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Statue in Libby Hill on July 8, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Statue in Libby Hill set to come down on July 8, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Statue in Libby Hill set to come down on July 8, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

The Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument is shown in Libby Hill Park Wednesday July 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The statue is one of several that will be removed by the city as part of the Black Lives Matter reaction. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Crews tie up ropes to remove the statue on July 8, 2020. (Photo: 8News)

The following statues have been removed from the city:

Stonewall Jackson

Matthew Fontaine Maury

Cannon sitting atop a pedestal just west of the Arthur Ashe memorial

Cannon near the statue memorializing the President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis

J.E.B. Stuart

The Confederate Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Statue is in the process of being removed.

The mayor’s office has not released an official timeline of removals. The mayor tweeted out a link to a fundraiser asking for the community’s help to cover removal costs. It is estimated that it will cost the city $1.8 million. So far the “Move the Monuments” fundraiser has more than $23,000.

Not everyone is on board with the taking down of these monuments. The Sons of Confederate Veterans have said, history should not be erased. The Virginia Flaggers have also spoken out, calling on people to boycott the city.

