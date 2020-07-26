Richmond Police declare unlawful assembly at RPD Headquarters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department declared an unlawful assembly on Saturday night after continued unrest in the city brought protesters to RPD Headquarters.

Before arriving at RPD HQ, hundreds of protesters marched through downtown Richmond — beginning at Monroe Park.

At 11:06 p.m., Richmond Police tweeted “please disperse or face arrest” when addressing protesters at the RPD HQ.

Virginia State Police joined in with Richmond Police during the protest and VSP posted a livestream of the incidents.

#VSP on post to protect @RichmondPolice HQ from protesters. Protesters tore down police tape & have pushed forward w/lasers & firecrackers. https://t.co/EOZbJ94GnC — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) July 26, 2020

A dump truck was set on fire outside of RPD HQ as officers tried to secure the area before firefighters could respond.

Protesters set a city dump truck ablaze outside RPD Headquarters. Unlawful Assembly has been declared. RPD officers must secure the area before firefighters can respond. pic.twitter.com/xzKkLO7sg8 — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) July 26, 2020

Tear gas was deployed around 11:10 p.m. after the unlawful assembly was declared and protesters began to disperse.

