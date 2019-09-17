Ribbon cut on new Isaiah 117 House in Washington County, TN

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A non-profit ministry that helps provide a comforting home for children waiting to be placed with a foster family cut the ribbon on a new facility Tuesday.

The Isaiah 117 House began in Elizabethton.





A new home is open in Washington County, Tennessee as of Tuesday.

Their mission is to change the way Tennessee cares for children transitioning into the foster care system.

“I couldn’t even start to tell you all the people that have given to this project in Washington County, planted grass seed and painted brick and on and on and on,” said Ronda Paulson, founder of the Isaiah 117 House. “Washington County has really surrounded this project and I think it’s because they believe in the children of this county.”

The Isaiah 117 House is also working to expand to Greene County, and last it week announced plans to begin developing another home in Sullivan County.