Rhythm & Racing coming to Bristol in 2020













BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Race fans and music fans will now have the opportunity to enjoy two major events with one ticket in 2020.

Friday, officials with Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunionannounced a ‘Rhythm & Racing’ super ticket fans can purchase for September 2020.

The super ticket will include a three-day weekend wristband to the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival and a three-day ticket to all of the Races at Bristol Motor Speedway, including the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

You can watch the full announcement about the event below:

WATCH LIVE: A special announcement at Bristol Motor Speedway along with The Birthplace of Country Music. Posted by WJHL on Friday, August 2, 2019

You can find out more about tickets and pricing HERE.