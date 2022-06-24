Rendering shows Neyland Stadium following a series of renovations announced by the UT Board of Trustees. Photo: UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees on Friday approved a revised Neyland Stadium renovation plan that will increase the Phase I budget by over $100 million.

Director of Athletics Danny White and his leadership team reviewed the stadium project and say they have identified new strategic priorities for stadium upgrades. The revised project plan will require an increase of $108 million, resulting in an overall Phase I budget of $288 million, which will be fully funded.

The project will continue ongoing renovations like the all-new lower west sideline section and north end zone video board and party deck space which are set to completed ahead of the 2022 football season. The anticipated project completion date of Fall 2026.

“I appreciate the Board of Trustees for understanding and supporting our revised plan and budget, which will ultimately allow for a significantly enhanced gameday experience for every fan throughout Neyland Stadium,” White said. “We’ve done a great deal of listening and learning over the past 18 months, and our fans have been instrumental in helping to shape the vision for the future of one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world.

Critical remaining elements in the plan include major upgrades to the south side and perimeters of the stadium such as widening of concourses, constructing expanded gates and entryways as well as adding restrooms and concession areas.

Changes to the plan approved in 2017 are as follows:

Building a Stadium Wi-Fi network

Adding two sets of letters spelling out V-O-L-S in a reintroduction of a traditional stadium feature

Addition of private suites and lounge called ‘Founders Suites’

Restrooms under Gate 10 ramp – provide restrooms for high-traffic entrance and hospitality area

Add new tiered seating, food & beverage service to upper north plaza area

Add a 12,000 sq/ft indoor club space under the new chairback seating deck in the lower west premium club

Renovations to skyboxes to include common spaces and add operable windows

Expand plaza entries and extend exterior concourse zones in southwest and southeast entries

Brick cladding for exit/entryways and Gate 11 ramp to create a cohesive architectural style

New, widened south concourse with comparison to existing concourse. Photo: University of Tennessee Athletics/UTSports.com

The renovation plan will mark the return of the V-O-L-S letters to the top of Neyland Stadium. Photo: University of Tennessee Athletics/UTSports.com

Renderings shows the refurbished southwest exterior of the stadium. Photo: University of Tennessee Athletics/UTSports.com

Renderings of new luxury Founders Suites at Neyland Stadium Photo: University of Tennessee Athletics/UTSports.com

Rendering shows future lower west club premium seats at Neyland Stadium with chairback seating and access to a field-level club area. Photo: tennesseefund.org

Rendering shows future lower west club premium seats at Neyland Stadium with chairback seating and access to a field-level club area. Photo: tennesseefund.org

Renderings show the future lower west club seating at Neyland Stadium Photo: tennesseefund.org

Overhead view of the North End Zone Social Deck

Front view of the North End Zone Social Deck

Front view of the North End Zone Social Deck

Renderings show the future lower west club seating (left) at Neyland Stadium and the North endzone social deck (right) Photo: tennesseefund.org

Renderings show the future lower west club seating (left) at Neyland Stadium and the North endzone social deck (right) Photo: tennesseefund.org

Back view of the North End Zone Social Deck

The plan will maintain several aspects of the plan approved in 2017.

South concourse 1 expansion to include new, additional bathrooms and concessions

Kitchen, commissary and loading deck

South concourse 2 chairback seats

LED ribbon board replacement

New state-of-the-art sound system

North videoboard and plaza area

West lower bowl chairback seating

Several previously approved renovations have been removed or put on hold under the new revised plan including a South concourse 3 expansion, new vertical center ramp to remove ramps at Gates 10 and 11, Southwest and southeast prominent gate structures, outdoor patio and social gathering areas in southwest locations and the relocation of the Checkerboard Lounge and media.