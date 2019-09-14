Reviews.org ranks Knoxville ‘Best College Town’ in TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Reviews.org created their list of the “Best College Town in Every State,” and Knoxville took the title in Tennessee.

The list was compiled by choosing college towns with fewer than 250,000 residents and using data from the United States Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Some of the factors were overall population, student population, bars available, rental costs, college education rates, transportation access and more.

The website says Maine, Alaska and Hawaii did not have college towns with a population of less than the required amount, so they were considered exceptions.

Overall, Knoxville ranked 34th of all 50 top college towns. Iowa City took the top spot, followed by Ithaca, NY and Champaign-Urbana, IL at second and third.

The best college towns in surrounding states were:

Lexington, KY

Chapel Hill, NC

Blacksburg, VA

Athens, GA

Tuscaloosa, AL

Hattiesburg, MS

Springfield, MO

Fayetteville, AR

To view the full list, click here.