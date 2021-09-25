Rev up those engines: Second Jim’s Mega Meet held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – The second “Jim’s Mega Meet” car show was held in front of Jim’s Motorcycle Shop on September 25.

Car enthusiasts from the Tri-Cities and beyond showcased their vehicles, and visitors got to learn about car models and their functions.

“This event is so important to me because I want to bring the car community together. I want everybody to feel like they are welcome here,” said A.J Towsley. “Anybody that has a car, truck, bike, motorcycle, jeep, anything we want everybody to feel welcome here.”

Along with wanting to bring the car community together, Towsley also stated that he wanted to support a local child who in need of a kidney transplant, by inviting him to the V.I.P section and also assisted with setting up donations at the show.

Organizers plan to host an additional show October 16, 2021.