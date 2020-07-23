Restaurants not waiting on government mandate to close dining rooms

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Restaurants are changing the way customers are served as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase across the region. Many are opting for carry-out and curbside only.

“It may not even be this year when we re-open the dining room itself,” said Scratch Pizza owner Jamie Wrestler. “My dining room is tiny. We have literally about 10 tables in here. So, at any volume at all, it would just be too much risk to have that many people in such a small, enclosed space.”

Her restaurant closed due to employees showing symptoms of the virus. She says her employees have tested negative so far.

“I’d like to open as soon as possible. As any business person knows, this is not a decision you make lightly and… you’re weighing so many different factors,” Wrestler said. She hopes to be open for walk-up services this weekend.

“Those two weeks that we were opened back up, you could tell people were hungry to get out and do something and have some fun but it got to the point where it was like…I can’t put my business over somebody potentially getting sick,” said John “Bull” Malone who owns Jiggy Ray’s in Elizabethton.

His dining room is completely closed with curbside and to-go being the only options.

“It’s not worth it to put anybody in danger and with the mask mandate…it’s tough for restaurants because you don’t know when you have to wear it,” Malone said.

Go Burrito in Johnson City is also reverting.

“In order to keep our employees safe and not have to shut back down and to keep our customers safe, it seemed like the right thing to do to avoid a complete shut down if that’s the direction that we’re heading,” said owner, Doug Carroll.

While empty chairs and disposable paper products are becoming the new normal, restaurants are also finding ways to adapt their business.

“We don’t want to do buffet lines because people will be touching the same utensils. When we do a covid-safe catering- it’s boxed lunches,” said Go Burrito General Manager, Nicole Arnold. “We pack lunches in a bag along with all the utensils, drink lids, things like that so they do not have to be passed around and touched multiple times.”

All restaurants said the best way to keep up with their ever-changing hours and options is through social media.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.