Resolution calls I-81 gas tax another burden for already stressed commuters

(WFXR) CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Carroll County could be the latest locality to join in on calls for changes to a new gas tax in Virginia.

The argument centers on the fact that Interstate-81 does not run through Carroll County borders.

Drivers in 10 counties near Interstate 81 began paying 7 cents more per gallon for fuel in July.

Monday night, Carroll County officials reviewed a resolution calling for state lawmakers to make changes to the I-81 Corridor Improvement Plan.

The resolution also calls the gas tax an additional burden for people with tight budgets.

News Channel 11’s sister station, WFXR, obtained a copy of the resolution which says, while improvements to I-81 are needed, the cost of those improvements should be shared by all counties.

The resolution also asks for funds from the gas tax to be used on roads in counties they are collected in.

Floyd and Giles County Board of Supervisors passed the same resolution in July, Alleghany County officials will vote on it in September.