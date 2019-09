Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) puts on his helmet prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

OAKLAND, Ca. (WTAJ) — The saga between the Oakland Raiders and Antonio Brown has finally ended.

The team recently tweeted out that they have parted ways with the star receiver.

The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today. — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 7, 2019

This comes hours after Brown released an Instagram post where he asked the Raiders to release him. Brown never played a down for the Raiders.

Brown now becomes a free agent.