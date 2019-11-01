Report led by ETSU prof. recommends initiatives for master settlement of opioid litigation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A national task force, led by an East Tennessee State University professor, released a report Friday outlining dozens of recommendations to address the opioid epidemic.

This comes as 40 states and hundreds of local governments are suing opioid manufacturers and distributors for damages caused by the crisis.

The expert panel, formed by the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health (ASPPH), suggested initiatives that should be funded if a master settlement agreement is reached.

Dr. Robert Pack, associate dean of ETSU’s College of Public Health and task force chairman, said experts fear money won from a settlement won’t go toward treatment and prevention.

“The tobacco master settlement agreement resulted in a large amount of funds, $240 billion dollars have been paid out to states that participated in the agreement over the past 20 years but only about 2.6 percent of those resources actually went to tobacco prevention and treatment of tobacco-related illnesses,” said Pack. “So we’re trying to get ahead of a potential master settlement agreement with this and say that should not happen.”

The stakes are high, according to the report. It cites a recent prediction that, without significant mitigation efforts, the number of annual opioid overdose deaths will reach 82 thousand by 2025, bringing the total death toll to 700 thousand over a ten year period.

That’s why the task force was charged with coming up with evidence-based public health initiatives for treatment and prevention.

They’re calling for a campaign to reduce the stigma of addiction and to “reverse misinformation” in the healthcare industry that led to the promotion and over-prescription of opioids.

“We’re also calling on the industry to voluntarily restrict themselves from advertising opioids or other addictive pharmaceuticals to the public,” Pack said.

The task force emphasized the need to expand access to medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder, like methadone and buprenorphine.

“We’re calling for the criminal justice system to begin to offer medications for opioid use disorder in jails and prisons and on release on request,” Pack said.

They’re also recommending all insurance providers cover what is widely considered a gold standard. For example, TennCare doesn’t cover methadone, according to Pack.

Additionally, Pack said addiction medicine should be required in medical schools so these medications can be prescribed by primary care physicians, eliminating what he described as a burdensome waiver process.

The task force suggested harm reduction strategies, like expanding the distribution of the overdose reversal drug naloxone, syringe service programs to prevent infectious diseases from needle-sharing and safe injection sites, where supervisors can test heroine for fentanyl before it’s used.

“Even someone in the throws of addiction is still a part of our community and so we want to treat them with humanity,” Pack said.

You can read all of the task force’s recommendations here.





