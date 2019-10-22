REPORT: Horror movie villains searched most by state

(WJHL) – Scary horror movie characters might haunt your nightmares long after the credits are finished rolling, but according to a report by Frontier Bundles, they also remain in your web searches.
According to Google Trends data, each state has a most popular horror movie villain and in Tennessee, Jack Torrance is keeping residents awake at night.
Jack Torrance is the main character in Stephen King’s novel “The Shining,” and is most famously portrayed by Jack Nicholson in the 1980 film adaption. He is also the villain commonly searched in the largest amount of states totaling 10 states.
Other famous villains commonly searched is Pennywise the Dancing Clown from another King novel, and first appeared in the movie “It,” in 1986; and Carrie, the main character of King’s novel of the same name, first released in 1976.
Chucky, Frankenstein’s Monster, Hannibal Lecter, Leatherface, Alien, Ghostface, Norman Bates, Count Dracula, and Freddie Kruger are all commonly searched in several states.
Most popular horror villain searched by state:
|Alabama
|Pennywise
|Alaska
|Alien
|Arizona
|Jack Torrance
|Arkansas
|Leatherface
|California
|Chucky
|Colorado
|Jack Torrance
|Connecticut
|Frankenstein’s Monster
|Delaware
|Frankenstein’s Monster
|Florida
|Hannibal Lecter
|Georgia
|Ghostface
|Hawaii
|Count Dracula
|Idaho
|Pennywise
|Illinois
|Chucky
|Indiana
|Pennywise
|Iowa
|Pennywise
|Kansas
|Alien
|Kentucky
|Leatherface
|Louisiana
|Chucky
|Maine
|Pennywise
|Maryland
|Ghostface
|Massachusetts
|Frankenstein’s Monster
|Michigan
|Jack Torrance
|Minnesota
|Hannibal Lecter
|Mississippi
|Chucky
|Missouri
|Jack Torrance
|Montana
|Hannibal Lecter
|Nebraska
|Jack Torrance
|Nevada
|Chucky
|New Hampshire
|Hannibal Lecter
|New Jersey
|Frankenstein’s Monster
|New Mexico
|Chucky
|New York
|Jack Torrance
|North Carolina
|Frankenstein’s Monster
|North Dakota
|Pennywise
|Ohio
|Leatherface
|Oklahoma
|Hannibal Lecter
|Oregon
|Jack Torrance
|Pennsylvania
|Jack Torrance
|Rhode Island
|Norman Bates
|South Carolina
|Frankenstein’s Monster
|South Dakota
|Norman Bates
|Tennessee
|Jack Torrance
|Texas
|Leatherface
|Utah
|Pennywise
|Vermont
|Carrie
|Virginia
|Pennywise
|Washington
|Alien
|West Virginia
|Freddy Krueger
|Wisconsin
|Jack Torrance
|Wyoming
|Carrie
By selecting 12 popular villains from pre-2000 horror movies and using Google Trends to analyze their search volume in the last 12 months, Frontier Bundles was able to put together this report.