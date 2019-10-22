REPORT: Horror movie villains searched most by state

Courtesy of Frontier Bundles.

(WJHL) – Scary horror movie characters might haunt your nightmares long after the credits are finished rolling, but according to a report by Frontier Bundles, they also remain in your web searches.

According to Google Trends data, each state has a most popular horror movie villain and in Tennessee, Jack Torrance is keeping residents awake at night.

Jack Torrance is the main character in Stephen King’s novel “The Shining,” and is most famously portrayed by Jack Nicholson in the 1980 film adaption. He is also the villain commonly searched in the largest amount of states totaling 10 states.

Other famous villains commonly searched is Pennywise the Dancing Clown from another King novel, and first appeared in the movie “It,” in 1986; and Carrie, the main character of King’s novel of the same name, first released in 1976.

Chucky, Frankenstein’s Monster, Hannibal Lecter, Leatherface, Alien, Ghostface, Norman Bates, Count Dracula, and Freddie Kruger are all commonly searched in several states.

Most popular horror villain searched by state:

AlabamaPennywise
AlaskaAlien
ArizonaJack Torrance
Arkansas Leatherface
California Chucky
Colorado Jack Torrance
Connecticut Frankenstein’s Monster
Delaware Frankenstein’s Monster
Florida Hannibal Lecter
Georgia Ghostface
Hawaii Count Dracula
Idaho Pennywise
Illinois Chucky
Indiana Pennywise
Iowa Pennywise
Kansas Alien
Kentucky Leatherface
Louisiana Chucky
Maine Pennywise
Maryland Ghostface
Massachusetts Frankenstein’s Monster
Michigan Jack Torrance
Minnesota Hannibal Lecter
Mississippi Chucky
Missouri Jack Torrance
Montana Hannibal Lecter
Nebraska Jack Torrance
Nevada Chucky
New Hampshire Hannibal Lecter
New Jersey Frankenstein’s Monster
New Mexico Chucky
New York Jack Torrance
North Carolina Frankenstein’s Monster
North Dakota Pennywise
Ohio Leatherface
Oklahoma Hannibal Lecter
Oregon Jack Torrance
Pennsylvania Jack Torrance
Rhode Island Norman Bates
South Carolina Frankenstein’s Monster
South Dakota Norman Bates
Tennessee Jack Torrance
Texas Leatherface
Utah Pennywise
Vermont Carrie
Virginia Pennywise
Washington Alien
West Virginia Freddy Krueger
Wisconsin Jack Torrance
Wyoming Carrie

By selecting 12 popular villains from pre-2000 horror movies and using Google Trends to analyze their search volume in the last 12 months, Frontier Bundles was able to put together this report.

