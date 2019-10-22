REPORT: Horror movie villains searched most by state

(WJHL) – Scary horror movie characters might haunt your nightmares long after the credits are finished rolling, but according to a report by Frontier Bundles, they also remain in your web searches.

According to Google Trends data, each state has a most popular horror movie villain and in Tennessee, Jack Torrance is keeping residents awake at night.

Courtesy of Frontier Bundles.

Jack Torrance is the main character in Stephen King’s novel “The Shining,” and is most famously portrayed by Jack Nicholson in the 1980 film adaption. He is also the villain commonly searched in the largest amount of states totaling 10 states.

Other famous villains commonly searched is Pennywise the Dancing Clown from another King novel, and first appeared in the movie “It,” in 1986; and Carrie, the main character of King’s novel of the same name, first released in 1976.

Courtesy of Frontier Bundles.

Chucky, Frankenstein’s Monster, Hannibal Lecter, Leatherface, Alien, Ghostface, Norman Bates, Count Dracula, and Freddie Kruger are all commonly searched in several states.

Most popular horror villain searched by state:

Alabama Pennywise Alaska Alien Arizona Jack Torrance Arkansas Leatherface California Chucky Colorado Jack Torrance Connecticut Frankenstein’s Monster Delaware Frankenstein’s Monster Florida Hannibal Lecter Georgia Ghostface Hawaii Count Dracula Idaho Pennywise Illinois Chucky Indiana Pennywise Iowa Pennywise Kansas Alien Kentucky Leatherface Louisiana Chucky Maine Pennywise Maryland Ghostface Massachusetts Frankenstein’s Monster Michigan Jack Torrance Minnesota Hannibal Lecter Mississippi Chucky Missouri Jack Torrance Montana Hannibal Lecter Nebraska Jack Torrance Nevada Chucky New Hampshire Hannibal Lecter New Jersey Frankenstein’s Monster New Mexico Chucky New York Jack Torrance North Carolina Frankenstein’s Monster North Dakota Pennywise Ohio Leatherface Oklahoma Hannibal Lecter Oregon Jack Torrance Pennsylvania Jack Torrance Rhode Island Norman Bates South Carolina Frankenstein’s Monster South Dakota Norman Bates Tennessee Jack Torrance Texas Leatherface Utah Pennywise Vermont Carrie Virginia Pennywise Washington Alien West Virginia Freddy Krueger Wisconsin Jack Torrance Wyoming Carrie

By selecting 12 popular villains from pre-2000 horror movies and using Google Trends to analyze their search volume in the last 12 months, Frontier Bundles was able to put together this report.