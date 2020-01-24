Report finds regionalism strategy best for preventing Tri-Cities economic and population decline

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ‘Blue Ribbon Task Force’ created by Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable has released new committee reports on regionalism.

For more than a year, over 70 Tri-Cities-based leaders have gathered to study the effects of regionalism on preventing economic and population decline. Leaders from both public and private sectors formed five different action committees. In new reports released Wednesday, four of the five committees said a regional approach would be most effective in growing the Tri-Cities region.

Venable and Grandy said working as a region to create prosperity is better than working as individual counties or towns.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable (left) and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy (right)

“We’re running a little bit behind other areas. But we’re going to catch up quick,” said Venable. “Get rid of this territorial-ism. Erase those lines. And do what’s best for 500,000 people.”

The five action committee groups focused on different issues: entrepreneurial development, existing business development, workforce excellence, regional tourism promotion, and primary job attraction.

Leaders in four of the groups found a regional approach to be most successful moving forward. The Existing Business Development action committee said their studied area would work better when focused on a more local level.

“That was the recommendation of these groups. We need to create, develop, or expand an organization that will support our total growth across the region,” said Grandy.

The mayors said if new regional-focused organizations are created, a major priority will be developing entrepreneurship.

The report found non-employer businesses, or businesses that employ only the owner, account for 31,000 jobs in the region and bring in $1.3 billion in total payroll, “larger even than Ballad Health system with an estimated

14,000 employees and $1.1 billion payroll,” the report reads.

Venable said if the region can’t attract businesses to the area, then they should be started here through a regional business accelerator.

“Our kids go off to college, we want a reason for them to come back home,” Venable said. “There’s only so many CEO’s here. There’s not enough. So we’re going to have to create jobs to draw them back.”

For all regional efforts, the mayors said getting entire communities on board is crucial. Grandy and Venable said the Task Force is more than just a two county effort. They named other counties like Carter, Unicoi, and Greene as being crucial contributors to regional efforts.

“There’s a true sense of urgency,” Grandy said. “It is absolutely critical that we hit on the mark and get this growth pattern changed in Northeast Tennessee.”