KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday at a dance club along Alcoa Highway that resulted in the injury of two people and the arrest of two teens.

A KPD news release states officers responded to El Pulpo Loco in the 2900 block of Alcoa Highway at around 2:30 a.m. and located a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in serious condition. A second gunshot victim reportedly arrived at UT Medical in a personal vehicle and their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Two teen suspects in the personal vehicle that dropped off the second gunshot victim were arrested after police detained and questioned all the vehicle occupants at UT Medical. Two handguns, one of them reportedly stolen, along with a large amount of marijuana were found in the personal vehicle.

The two teen suspects have been identified as Brandon Oseguera, 18, and Eric Gomez, 19, and are charged with possessing a firearm with intent to go armed, theft of a firearm and drug possession charges, according to KPD.

Investigators also say witnesses told officers the shooting at El Pulpo Loco (which in Spanish means “The Crazy Octopus”) began when a security guard at the club had fired multiple shots at a car that the security guard believed was the original suspect in the shooting.

KPD says numerous witnesses were found on the scene and subsequently interviewed by Violent Crimes Unit investigators. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing at this time.