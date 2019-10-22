Rep. Matthew Hill speaks on grant money intended for Isaiah 117 House being put on hold

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local state representative said he’s not giving up on a promise to help a local charity.

Last month, State Representative Matthew Hill of Jonesborough announced the $75,000 grant during a charity ribbon cutting.

But state lawmakers, including fellow Republicans, questioned the source of the grant.

Hill said the money was part of a $4 million fund approved in the last session of the General Assembly, but several state leaders said they were unaware.

Money from that fund has since been placed on hold.

But Monday night in Johnson City, Hill told News Channel 11 he’s not giving up.

“There are a lot of counties, a lot of towns, a lot of cities across the state that need and can utilize those dollars. My hope is that we will be able to continue to work with the governor’s office and that those dollars that the legislature allocated will be able to be used all across the state,” Rep. Hill said.

Isaiah 1:17 House provides a home for foster care children while they’re in the process of being placed with a foster family.