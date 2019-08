NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new subcommittee in Nashville is now being led by a lawmaker from our region.

Newly elected Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton named Representative Matthew Hill of Jonesborough the Chairman for the House Appropriations Subcommittee mere hours after he was put into the speaker position during yesterday’s special legislative meeting.

The new subcommittee will focus on the state’s budget and analyze different sectors, including health, education and criminal justice.