Rep. Hawk reacts to Governor Lee’s refugee decision

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Republican Representative David Hawk said the decision by Governor Bill Lee to continue to allow refugees to resettle in Tennessee is “somewhat surprising” and that he and his constituents would have liked better communication from the governor.

“Given the makeup of the Tennessee legislature at this time, it’s not quite something we’re seeing eye to eye on,” said Hawk, who represents the 5th District which includes part of Greene County.

Representative David Hawk sat down with News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton on Friday.

The governor’s decision came before a Christmas Day deadline for state and local governments to declare in writing the desire to participate in the federal resettlement program.

“I think there’s a courtesy that’s involved to discuss [with] the leader of this senate, the lieutenant governor and the house speaker a decision of this magnitude,” said Hawk.

It’s a decision House Speaker Cameron Sexton said he did not hear from the Governor about until after the news came out.

“We haven’t had a discussion with Governor Lee,” said Sexton on Wednesday, “he hasn’t reached out to me or lieutenant governor that I’m aware of at this point.”

That led both him and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally to issue a joint statement about the state’s pending lawsuit against the federal government over refugee resettlement.

That joint statement from both Speaker Sexton and Lt. Governor Randy McNally said, “In 2016, the General Assembly adopted a resolution expressing the desire of our citizens to file a federal lawsuit to halt refugee resettlement in Tennessee. Our opinion has not changed on this issue.”

Hawk said he does expect a response from the General Assembly in the upcoming session.

“I doubt it will be a condemnation of what Gov. Lee has had,” he said, “but it will be to let Governor Lee know that as a legislature, we have a say in this as well and that we are concerned that he expressed this without consulting with us in a better way.”

Hawk also shared concerns from the legislature over refugee resettlement.

“How do we know who’s coming in, have they been fully vetted and to that point, do we know where they are going and how are we able to keep up,” he said.

According to a release, the Lee administration estimates the number of refugees resettled in Tennessee will be about 200. They were described as being Christians.