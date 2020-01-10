Renovations underway for historic Russell Theatre

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Renovations are underway for a piece of history in Lebanon, Virginia.

News Channel 11 viewer Ira Quillen provided the following video of the marquee coming down from the Russell Theatre.

According to a release issued to News Channel 11, A $150,000 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) was provided to the Town of Lebanon to be used to finance the renovation and rehabilitation of the historic Russell Theatre in downtown Lebanon was closed in late 2019.

The renovation of the old Russell Theatre is part of the town of Lebanon’s downtown Main Street revitalization efforts. The old 3,232 square-foot building is located at 29 West Main Street in Lebanon, near the Russell County Courthouse. The town has plans to renovate the building into a multi-use facility which could become a hub for a variety of events.

The project is being broken up into three phases.

The application projects two full-time and three part-time jobs will be created within two years.