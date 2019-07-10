Renovations progressing at Johnson City EBM-Papst location, now conducting job interviews

German-based company EBM-Papst is moving forward with its $1.45 million renovation project on a temporary site in Johnson City. It’s located at 611 Wesinpar Road.

The company makes motors and fans for a variety of industries.

This comes after company executives and Washington County leaders announced in May that the company will open its second American-based facility in a permanent location at the Washington County Industrial Park.

“I think it’s a great value for citizens of the community and provides a great opportunity for jobs,” said Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership Vice President of Business Development Alicia Summers.

Summers said the renovations are to help accommodate production equipment in the facility.

“They needed a place further in the south,” she said. “They had reached capacity at one of their existing facilities in the U.S. and identified Johnson City as the perfect location, and Washington County.”

EBM-Papst North American President and CEO Mark Shiring says crews are installing new lighting, floors, a sprinkler system and performing dock maintenance, to name a few upgrades.

“We’ll be moving in through the month of August in stages,” said Shiring, “basically, we could start production after Labor Day.”

The 50,000 square foot facility will serve as the company’s site until it finishes construction on a new, permanent facility at the Washington County Industrial Park.

EBM-Papst will invest $37 million in that building, which is still in the early planning stages.

“It will be 100,000 to 150,000 initially,” Shiring said, “but we’ve set it up so we can expand it in stages, up to 300,000 square feet.”

The company announced in May it hopes to add 200 jobs over the next five years.

Shiring said 30 positions are expected to be filled by the end of this year, and up to 70 positions next year.

“The first couple weeks we’re getting that team trained and then we’ll go straight into manufacturing,” he said.

EBM-Papst has already started to receive job applications. Shiring said the company is currently conducting interviews.

The company hopes to conduct on-site interviews at its Johnson City location the first full week in August.

Summers said you can apply for open positions at EBM-Papst using job recruiting websites like Jobs4TN.gov, Indeed.com and Monster.com.

You can also visit the careers section of EBM-Papst’s website to apply.