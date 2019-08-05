Remote Area Medical announces clinic will return to Gray Nov. 1-3

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Remote Area Medical announced today that they will return to Gray, Tennessee on November 1-3.

The non-profit provides free dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured people in rural areas.

The clinic will be held at the Appalachian Fairgrounds, 100 Lakeview Street in Gray.

The clinic’s parking lot will open at 12 a.m. on November 1. Tickets will start to be distributed at 3 a.m. The same process will be in effect for November 2 and 3.

No ID is required to attend RAM clinics, and all services are free.





RAM encourages anyone seeking their services to arrive as early as possible.

Services include dental cleanings, eyeglass prescriptions, women’s and general health exams, dental fillings and more.

This is the third year RAM has held their clinic in Gray at the Appalachian Fairgrounds.