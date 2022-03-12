(WJHL) – As Spring approaches, people will need also need to spring forward in time.

This Sunday, daylight saving time will return and take effect at 2 a.m. Though the sun will remain in the sky until later in the evening, it will also rise later in the morning.

Although some items like smartphones automatically adjust to daylight saving time, remember to set your clocks that don’t automatically adjust ahead by one hour as you go to bed on Saturday night.

Some lawmakers have voiced concerns about daylight saving time, citing risks to health and the economy.

Both democrat and republican lawmakers have said that permanently springing forward may be a solution to the problem.