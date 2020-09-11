Remembering 9/11: A list of events happening in the Tri-Cities

TR-CITIES (WJHL)- Friday and throughout the weekend many will stop to remember those who lost their lives in the September 11th terrorist attacks that happened exactly 19 years ago.

There are several events happening in the Tri-Cities to honor those fallen.

FRIDAY

Friday morning at 8:30 there will be a 9/11 Remembrence Day and Patriots Day Ceremony in Johnson City.

The Ceremony will be held at the amphitheater inside the Johnson City Memorial Park.

This event is hosted by the Johnson City American Legion.

Event Organizers say one of the speakers at the ceremony is a veteran who was in the wing of the Pentagon when the plane hit it.

News Channel 11 will be live streaming the event.

“Workout Anytime” in Elizabethton will host a 9/11 memorial stair climb. The public is invited to use the gym’s stair climb machines to complete 110 flights of stairs, the same amount of floors first responders were faced with during the 9/11 rescue mission. First respondents are invited to take part wearing their full gear during the climb. The gym has placed the machines six feet apart to maintain social distancing guidelines, and each machine will be sanitized after each use.

Bristol Motor Speedway will host a blood drive honoring those killed during the terrorist attacks.

Marsh Regional Blood Center will host a “Patriot Day Blood Drive.”

Those who donate will receive a commemorative t-shirt and all blood donations will be eligible for free COVID19 antibody testing.

SATURDAY

The 6th annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be hosted at the Bristol Motor Speedway, a change from its usual Kingsport location.

There will be several other changes to the event this year due to COVID19.

“This year due to COVID19 we’re not doing onsite registration,” said event coordinator Andrew Catron. “We are full at 343 climbers. We do have a virtual climbing option that’s new this year and it allows climbers to walk 3.43 miles or walk 9.11 miles just something in memory of 9-11.”

Participants will receive a photo ID of one of the fallen heroes on September 11.

Participants will receive a photo ID of one of the fallen heroes on September 11.

They will climb a section of the Grandstands for a total of 110 stories representing the number of floors in the twin towers.

