Relief efforts continue out of Tri-Cities as Dorian makes its way toward Florida

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Here in the Tri-Cities, several organizations are ready to help with relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian’s arrival.

Many volunteers are packing up and ready to head south.

People from the American Red Cross in our region are on their way down to Florida and are expected to help tens of thousands of people who are stuck in Dorian’s path.

“I was originally scheduled to go to Orlando but they rescheduled up into Tampa ahead of the storm. Right now about 19 million people are in the path of Dorian. That’s a lot of people on the east coast in the United States. We are expecting Dorian to make landfall sometime today into tomorrow in the Florida area on the east coast of Florida,” said Sherri McKinney, the Regional Director of Communications and Marketing for the American Red Cross.

McKinney said that they already have around 48 people from the Tennessee Region in Florida.

The Sullivan Baptist Association will be joining them to help prepare meals.

“Right now they’ve scheduled us to go tomorrow at 7 and we will go towards Florida anticipating a location as we travel. They will send us to an area that has shelters that the Red Cross has set up and we will prepare meals for those shelters. They put the meals on their emergency response vehicles then they take them out into the neighborhoods and serve them. We will do 10 thousand meals a day with the anticipation of the meal count going up,” said Jim Raymey, the Disaster Relief Director for the Sullivan Baptist Association.

The Sullivan Baptist Association and the American Red Cross work hand in hand to help feed the thousands of people in Florida who will be affected.

After Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas as a category five hurricane, Red Cross volunteers are preparing for the worse.

The American Red Cross will be setting up prestorm shelters to help people who have already been evacuated. They will also be assessing damage after the storm hits.

If you would like to make a donation to the Red Cross to help the people impacted by Hurricane Dorian, you can visit their website at redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text Dorian to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

