Registration for 7th annual ‘Race For Wandell’ now underway to benefit former East Side principal

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Excitement is reaching a fever pitch in Elizabethton for the 7th annual Race For Wandell.

Officials announced that registration is underway for the 3K race to benefit former East Side Elementary Principal Dr. Josh Wandell, who is diagnosed with ALS, is set for Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.

People interested can visit www.teamwandell.com or stop by the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pre-registration for the 3K Competitive run is a $25 minimum donation and the Fun Run/Walk is $20. Registering after Sept. 21 is a $30 and $25 minimum donation

Race For Wandell shirts are also available. Organizers say this year’s shirt designed is influenced by TV sitcom “Saved By The Bell.”

The shirts are so cool. Thank you Reagan Armstrong and Taylor Long. ALSO Team Wandell will have a registration booth set… Posted by Team Wandell on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Several organizations have pitched in to serve as sponsors for the 2019 race. The race serves as a fundraiser to help benefit Dr. Wandell and his family for ongoing medical needs.

Along with the race and walk, refreshments and an auction is also reportedly going to be available during the event.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 9:45 am and the 3K Competitive Run starts at 10 am followed by the Fun Run/Walk at 10:15 am.

Awards will be presented to the top overall competitive male and female winners and the top competitive male and female winners of their respective age group.

The “Race For Wandell” is Tennessee’s first-ever certified 3K run.

