Registered sex offender arrested in Elizabethton at home within 1,000 feet of park

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A registered sex offender with an active federal warrant was arrested in Elizabethton on Tuesday.

According to a report from the Elizabethton Police Department, officers received a tip regarding a possible registered sex offender living on South Lynn Avenue.

The address is allegedly within 1,000 feet of Douglas Park.

Police spoke with Harold Scalf, who had an active federal warrant.

The report says the home has a direct view of the park.

A United States Deputy Marshall arrested Scalf, and he was transported to the Carter County Detention Center.