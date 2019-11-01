Regionalism a main topic at NeTREP annual meeting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) –

It was NeTREP’s party Friday, but Sullivan County economic development leaders were conspicuous by their presence at Tannery Knobs Bike Park.

While there was plenty of talk about outdoor assets and the accomplishments of NeTREP – it was the annual meeting for the three-county economic development entity, after all – the tone was heavy on regional collaboration. More specifically, it was about how NeTREP and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership can play important roles in an effort to help the entire region emerge from a period of slow economic and population growth.

NeTREP Chairman Will Barrett.

“We have a long way to go,” NeTREP Chairman Will Barrett said after the meeting. “If you look at our community development, economic development efforts, we’re probably 10 to 20 years behind.”

Barrett said while leaders are discussing a potential merger of NETWORKS and NeTREP, there’s plenty of opportunity to grab some low-hanging fruit. First, he said, the two can drop the rivalry when it comes to companies who are looking for a place to expand or relocate.

“Both organizations, they really have that commonality of traditional economic development,” Barrett told WJHL. “How can we do a better job working together at that and presenting one voice to Nashville in recruitment of prospects and marketing of sites. That’s kind of the interim step that we’re doing.”

NeTREP CEO Mitch Miller.

Even as NeTREP celebrated a year in which it landed German manufacturer ebm-papst at the Washington County Industrial Park, Miller paid homage to his NETWORKS counterpart when it came to traditional recruitment.

“I want to recognize Clay Walker,” NeTREP CEO Mitch Miller said the NETWORKS CEO. Miller referenced NETWORKS’ annual “Red Carpet Tour,” when high-level site consultants visit the region.

“The vision he had for this event really creates a great experience and lasting impression for each of these consultants that Northeast Tennessee is a great place to do business,” Miller said. Those consultants, he said, “are responsible for helping folks make the decision on where they’re going to invest time, money and create jobs in communities.”

NETWORKS CEO Clay Walker.

Walker returned the praise, saying NeTREP has carved out a niche in another area that was front and center Friday – outdoor development and tourism.

“What a view,” Walker said of the venue for the “Business, Bikes and Bigfoot” event (yes, a sasquatch was on hand). “This place is fantastic. Mitch does such a great job and I think his organization has carved out this natural asset promotion and development.”

Indeed, there was lots of talk of the “built environment” and a desire for continued momentum around development of trails and other attractions that Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock said can allow the region to provide “a quality of place” that allows people to enjoy a high quality of life.

Mike from York, Pa. is a new fan of Tannery Knobs.

The meeting even had an impromptu speaker, “Mike” from York, Pa., who had brought his son down Thursday to check out Milligan College. They had stayed over Friday morning to get a chance to ride Tannery Knobs after Milligan’s cycling coach, Zach Nave, had suggested it. Even though the trails were going to be closed for the meeting, NeTREP staff realized turning away an out-of-towner would be bad form.

“The trails are marked, it’s very well done,” Mike, still in his cycling gear, told attendees. “I know our relationship with Johnson City’s only about 24, 30 hours old, but we’re looking around here like, ‘this is incredible.’ … If I can tell you anything about bringing mountain bikers in, they like beer, they like tacos, so we ate at White Duck last night. So it all blends together.”

NETWORKS’ Walker was hopeful about prospects for further collaboration.

“If we can kind of do what we each do well for the region and forget about the geography, then everybody will win off of that,” he said.