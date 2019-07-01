Zoo Knoxville welcomes new baby giraffe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville announced Monday its giraffe Frances gave birth to a calf in the early morning hours.

Zookeepers say the calf appears to be healthy and is nursing. The two are being given plenty of quiet time to bond in the barn with the zoo’s other female Lucille and father Jumbe.

A giraffe calf was born at 3:23 am to Frances at Zoo Knoxville on July 1, 2019.

Caretakers will monitor the calf over the next several days to make sure it is getting enough nourishment and is gaining strength. When they are confident Frances and the calf are ready, they will give them access to the controlled space outside.

