Zoo Knoxville asks for tree, shrub cuttings to feed animals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville is asking people who may be cutting trees and shrubs to bring them to the zoo to feed the animals.

Zoo officials say they need freshly cut trees that have not been sprayed with pesticides. Anyone wanting to drop off trees and shrubs is asked to call (865) 637-5331 ahead of time. They can take deliveries from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The zoo says their animals prefer the following varieties: