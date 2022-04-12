(WJHL) — The YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia received a $45,000 grant geared toward focusing on chronic poverty, unemployment and underemployment among area youth and young adults.

According to a release, the funds, made possible through a partnership with The Starbucks Foundation, will launch a program called Strive for Teens, which will help further existing programs such as TechGYRLS, MOMS R US and YW CARES, which helps with technical skills development, interpersonal skills and emotional awareness.

“Strive for Teens will also help youth learn how to gain and maintain employment, mitigate the impacts of trauma and adversity in their personal lives and achieve and maintain financial stability,” the release states.

The program director said that the various partnerships have helped to spearhead efforts aimed to improving the lives of young community members.

“Through collaboration with our community partners, the YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia hopes to extend our cohort services throughout our 21-county footprint,” said Amelia Sporsen. “It is the mission of the Strive for Teens Program to build strong communities into the next generation through strong partnerships and empowerment.”

