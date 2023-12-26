WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center says a juvenile Bald Eagle died after it was shot in the wing.

The center says the 9.5 lbs eagle was admitted late on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, from Wythe County. According to a release, the eagle evaded capture for over a week but was able to survive on deer carcasses.

However, with the help of a crew from the Department of Wildlife Resources, Appalachian Wildlife Management, and concerned citizens, they were able to apprehend the eagle and bring it to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

After completing multiple X-rays and examining the eagle, the staff confirmed that it had a cylinder hole that expanded outward.

During the examination, they also found bullet fragments in the wound and determined that the break was too severe to be fixed.

“Sadly this magnificent bird was unable to recover from its injuries and did not make it,” said the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Department of Wildlife Resources at 800-237-5712 or visit the Department of Wildlife Resource Center to file a report.