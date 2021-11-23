Woman indicted in murder of sister in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman has been indicted on charges including second-degree murder after police say she shot and killed her sister in East Knoxville back in mid-May.

On Nov. 17, a Knox County grand jury indicted Dayeshia Hall on charges of second-degree murder and reckless endangerment in the death of her sister, Patricia Hall, on May 18.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the shooting happened at a residence in the 2900 block of Sunset Avenue. When officers arrived they the victim, Hall, suffered from a gunshot wound in the front yard and was transported to UT Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a few hours later.

KPD’s investigation found that the shooting stemmed from a domestic altercation involving her sister who had fled the scene after the shooting. Dayeshia Hall later turned herself into KPD and was originally charged with voluntary manslaughter, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment.

